Homeowner infuriated by neighbors' invasive behavior: 'Document [the] evidence'

One homeowner took to social media to rant about several negative experiences they had with their problem neighbors. In one of the latest violations, the neighbors destroyed a vegetable garden, shrubs, and native plants.

On the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit, the poster shared a list of offenses inflicted on them by their neighbors. They explained that the neighbors had caused issues since she and her husband had moved in by throwing trash in their yard and setting off fireworks in the middle of the night.

Recently, the neighbors escalated things by digging up the homeowner's plants and "poisoning" others, leaving them "crispy and brown."

The homeowner explained that they went to the police, who said that the situation may be a code enforcement issue. So, they sought advice from Redditors who had been in similar situations.

Unfortunately, difficult neighbors can make it challenging to engage in planet-friendly activities, from gardening to installing a natural lawn. While in some cases neighbors may only grumble, in others they may go so far as to cause property damage.

For example, one person's neighbor repeatedly parked their car on top of their garden just because it was convenient. Others have had code compliance officers called on them for rewilding their yards.

If you're experiencing issues with your neighbors, there are a few steps you can take to lower the tension. First, consider building a relationship that fosters open communication, allowing each of you to express your concerns or address challenges, Better Homes and Gardens wrote.

When casual conversations don't work, you should document concerns with dates, times, and photo or video evidence, per State Farm. When necessary, you can bring this information to property managers or authorities.

Commenters were alarmed by the neighbors' seemingly erratic and dangerous behavior. "I would get some soil samples and then cover the soil so it doesn't rain on it … washing the contamination out. Then I would get an experienced lawyer," one wrote.

A second person expressed sympathy for the poster, saying: "Few things are worse than having bad neighbors. It permeates almost every aspect of your life. OP, sorry you are having to deal with this."

"If you don't have cameras, you should think about getting them," another stated. "... Continue your lives, stay legal, and document with evidence that will hold up in court."

