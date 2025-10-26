Hiker shares photo of disturbing sighting next to telephone pole in national park: 'That's scary to see'

"[They] are literally everywhere and it's a serious problem."

One of the benefits of hiking and spending time in national parks is spotting and identifying wildlife and neat, new plants — but not all of this flora or fauna is friendly.

A post on Reddit's r/whatisthisplant illustrated the insidious problem of invasive species, and showed how these ecological harbingers of chaos can lurk in our midst.

"What is this absolute unit in Shenandoah National Park? Telephone pole for scale," the user's title read.

A seemingly innocuous image accompanied the post, depicting a large, leafy green plant, decidedly not dwarfed by a standard telephone pole nearby.

"Princess Tree — Paulownia tomentosa. Invasive species," a user quickly replied. According to the Department of Agriculture's National Invasive Species Information Center, the princess tree is also called the empress tree.

Invasive.org described it as "an aggressive tree that invades disturbed natural areas." Like kudzu, princess trees are native to Asia and were introduced in the mid-1800s as ornamentals.

Although invasive plant species don't sound like a massive threat, kudzu is the perfect example of the havoc they can wreak on ecosystems. Invasive plants are identified as such in part by their aggressive encroachment into novel regions, areas where they lack natural predators.

By contrast, native plants thrive in equilibrium with their native habitats; cultivating a natural lawn or rewilding your yard are outdoor space management strategies that fortify this ecosystem balance. Moreover, native plants are adapted to their regions and require less water and work.

Unlike their invasive counterparts, native plants sustain and secure local pollinator populations. Additionally, a study in Ecology Letters found that establishing native plants can help curb the spread of invasive plants through biotic resistance.

Commenters were alarmed to discover that the mystery plant was an invasive species.

"That's scary to see it in a National Park," one remarked.

"The truth is when you open your eyes invasive plants are literally everywhere and it's a serious problem," another user replied.

"And what's worse is huge suburban sprawls filled with lawns planted with non-native exotics that don't do anything for the ecology. We definitely need to make a change," they added, tacitly encouraging users to upgrade their yards as a necessary bulwark to invasives.

