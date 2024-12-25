  • Home Home

Gardener receives warning after returning home from vacation with controversial souvenir: 'Be careful with it'

by Doric Sam
Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor who showed off a souvenir from a vacation received a serious warning that they are housing an invasive species.

The user posted a picture of a flowering cactus plant in the r/houseplants subreddit with the caption "Dad put 2 of these in our suitcase and took them home from vacation. Here they are 3 years later building a third level."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture showed opuntia, also known as prickly pear cactus, which Weeds Australia describes as "an aggressive invasive weed that can take over pastoral and agricultural lands." The original poster said in a comment that their father transported the plant from Crete to Belgium. Others commented that the plant carries more dangers than the sharp spines.

"Just be careful with it," one commenter warned. "Hungary had no endemic cacti, until someone accidentally let their opuntia loose a couple of years ago, and suddenly it's everywhere. Now hundreds of volunteers go every year to dig some of it out, but it's hopeless. Miss a tiny broken off bit, and in a couple of years you can start all over again."

Like most invasive species, prickly pear has the potential to overtake entire regions and threaten other native plants because of its rapid growth rate. Still, the plant remains popular due to its ability to grow and thrive in various conditions.

While ridding areas of prickly pear is no easy feat, some have resorted to unique methods to stop the spread of the invasive plant. The Spruce Eats detailed recipes that incorporate prickly pear, as eating invasive species has proved to be an effective way to manage their populations and mitigate their harmful impacts on the environment.

Watch now: Expert unpacks key issue with sustainable product packaging, marketing

The Redditor's post highlighted the dangers of bringing unknown species into new environments. People who are considering returning from vacation with similar souvenirs should understand the potential risks they pose to local ecosystems.

If you have prickly pear or other invasive species growing in your yard, consider switching to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard with native plants to create a healthier environment for pollinators and cut down on maintenance and costs.

x