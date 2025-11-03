Homeowner shares before-and-after video after solving backyard flooding issue: 'Went to Lowe's and fixed the problem'

"It's better than it was!!"

A flooded yard can be a real pain. On top of soaking your shoes, it can drown plants and even affect your home when conditions worsen.

A TikTok user shared their simple solution to stop flooding in their yard, and it didn't involve paying an expensive landscaping professional.

Blue.Coconut.Life (@blue.coconut.life) posted a video showing the before-and-after of their yard after harsh rain.

"Our yard kept flooding by the door," the user says, as the video shows excessive pooling outside their window. "So she went to Lowe's and fixed the problem."

The second part of the clip shows rocks laid beside the home, which keep the rain from piling up. This home addition is sometimes called xeriscaping when it involves sustainable irrigation methods to prevent flooding and uses existing water to keep plants happy.

Other homeowners have taken their own approaches to xeriscaping. One person dug up an area of their lawn, creating a shallow trench which they filled with rocks. The result was a dry creek, which slowly released water to nearby plants.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Any way of making your yard more low-maintenance and earth-friendly is a worthy endeavor. A native plant garden is another great approach to this, as growing plants native to your area will reduce water usage, lower the need for unnecessary pesticides, and provide an oasis for those awesome pollinators who protect the food supply.

To go the extra mile, switching to a native lawn is not only a stunning aesthetic choice, but you can prevent wasting water, as native grass — such as buffalo grass or clover — doesn't require endless water as most turf options do.

Commenters on TikTok shared their approval for the simple yard implementation.

"I did the same damn thing! It's better than it was!!" one user said.

Another person asked: "Did you dig a ditch and fill it in with rocks?"

"Yes! Didn't go too fancy bc we are renting, but while everyone else's floods, ours now has the rain patter sound and no flooding," the poster replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.