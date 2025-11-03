  • Home Home

Homeowner shares before-and-after video after solving backyard flooding issue: 'Went to Lowe's and fixed the problem'

"It's better than it was!!"

by Lily Crowder
One TikTok user shared their commitment to xeriscaping and how it can stop yard flooding without breaking the bank.

Photo Credit: iStock

A flooded yard can be a real pain. On top of soaking your shoes, it can drown plants and even affect your home when conditions worsen.

A TikTok user shared their simple solution to stop flooding in their yard, and it didn't involve paying an expensive landscaping professional.

Blue.Coconut.Life (@blue.coconut.life) posted a video showing the before-and-after of their yard after harsh rain. 

@blue.coconut.life Can we say spoiled? Yes, yes I am. #garden #plants #oasis @Lowe's ♬ original sound - MrkeepFit

"Our yard kept flooding by the door," the user says, as the video shows excessive pooling outside their window. "So she went to Lowe's and fixed the problem."

The second part of the clip shows rocks laid beside the home, which keep the rain from piling up. This home addition is sometimes called xeriscaping when it involves sustainable irrigation methods to prevent flooding and uses existing water to keep plants happy.

Other homeowners have taken their own approaches to xeriscaping. One person dug up an area of their lawn, creating a shallow trench which they filled with rocks. The result was a dry creek, which slowly released water to nearby plants.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

Any way of making your yard more low-maintenance and earth-friendly is a worthy endeavor. A native plant garden is another great approach to this, as growing plants native to your area will reduce water usage, lower the need for unnecessary pesticides, and provide an oasis for those awesome pollinators who protect the food supply. 

To go the extra mile, switching to a native lawn is not only a stunning aesthetic choice, but you can prevent wasting water, as native grass — such as buffalo grass or clover — doesn't require endless water as most turf options do.

Commenters on TikTok shared their approval for the simple yard implementation. 

"I did the same damn thing! It's better than it was!!" one user said.

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another person asked: "Did you dig a ditch and fill it in with rocks?"

"Yes! Didn't go too fancy bc we are renting, but while everyone else's floods, ours now has the rain patter sound and no flooding," the poster replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x