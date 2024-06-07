Garden consultant shares simple summer hack to have fresh herbs all season long: 'Awesome tip'

This hack will ensure you get the most out of your plants and help eliminate food waste and the need to buy herbs from the store, which saves you money.

If you've spent the summer working hard in your garden and your herbs are thriving, you can preserve them to use all winter long with a quick trick shared by one garden consultant on Instagram.

The scoop

Garden consultant Nicole Johnsey Burke (@gardenaryco) shared a simple way to preserve your extra herbs for winter.

"If your herbs are looking awesome like this sage here, you want to take the time right now in the middle of summer to save some for the winter," she says.

Nicole gives five steps for keeping herbs fresh for winter. First, cut the stem of your herb just above a leaf node. Once cut, carefully strip the lower leaves off the stem and then tie several of the pruned and stripped stems together using twine, rubber bands, or any similar material you have on hand. Once tied, she says to hang the herb bunches in a cool, dry, and shady place, and to then let the bunches dry for at least two to three weeks.

Nicole says the leaves will "get pretty dry and brittle and be perfect to preserve for the winter months."

How it's helping

This hack will ensure you get the most out of your plants and help eliminate food waste and the need to buy herbs from the store, which saves you money. It's not just for sage, either. There are many easy ways to grow "unlimited" herbs like basil, rosemary, and coriander.

Food waste prevention and financial savings aside, gardening, whether for fun or to grow your own food, is good for your mental and physical health. It produces levels of happiness similar to activities such as going out to dinner or taking a nice walk. One study found that just looking at plants reduces levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.

The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of exercise per week, and gardening is one of their suggested activities. Plus, people who garden are at lower risk for diseases like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

What people are saying

The post's comment section was filled with love for this simple sage-saving trick.

"Awesome tip," one user said, "especially since my sage is growing like crazy!"

"This is lovely!" another commented.

