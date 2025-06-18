Man shares genius tip for reusing empty pill bottles: 'Great idea'

If you've ever visited a laundromat or lived in a building with a communal laundry setup, you're probably familiar with the hassle of counting out loose quarters dredged up from pants pockets and couch cushions.

Fortunately, many individuals have come up with creative storage solutions to ensure they always have a quick and easily accessible coin collection on hand.

The scoop

TikTok user Joshua (@rvgearandfar) shared his own recommendation. Rather than fumbling for quarters at the last minute, Joshua uses old prescription bottles for storage, cutting down on plastic waste while streamlining laundry days.

"$10 worth of quarters fit snugly into a used prescription bottle," he captioned the post.

This method is a definite step up from Ziploc bags or other pouches or containers as well, since it costs nothing to repurpose a used, empty prescription bottle.

How it's helping

Fishing for quarters at the last minute on laundry day sucks up valuable time — especially in the unfortunate situation where you come up a few coins short and have to take an emergency trip to your local bank or grocery store.

Having a designated quarter storage system instead can save you anywhere from minutes to hours in the long run.

Prescription bottles in particular have another unexpected benefit: they're translucent, which means you can visually assess your quarter needs in advance.

Repurposing the prescription bottles you already have lying around can help you declutter responsibly while keeping unnecessary waste out of already-overcrowded landfills.

In fact, in addition to being large sources of planet-warming methane, landfills seep toxins into our soil, air, and water, which can also ultimately wind up in our bodies.

You can even earn money back for decluttering responsibly. Hundreds of companies are incentivizing environmental responsibility by offering you store credit in exchange for your old clothes, shoes, electronics, and more.

What everyone's saying

Responses to the original video were mostly supportive, with some users even offering up their own innovative solutions.

"Great idea!" one commenter wrote. "We just throw them in a cup and dump them in our pockets when ready to use."

"I use an empty mini M&M container," said another.

