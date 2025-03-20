Mom shares genius way to repurpose empty pill bottles for emergency supplies: 'So many uses for them'

"Between me and my two animals, I'm throwing away three bottles a month."

When it comes to preparing for an emergency sustainably, preppers always find uncommon yet savvy ways to deliver results. A video on TikTok posted by Texas Prepper Mom (@texaspreppermom) reveals a must-try hack for staying warm in case of emergency — created with items you can find and reuse around your house.

The scoop

First, you'll need aluminum foil, a cotton ball, and candle wax. The TikToker starts by placing the cotton ball on the aluminum foil and pouring a bit of candle wax over it. Then, she wraps up the ball in the foil before placing it in an empty pill bottle along with a couple of matches.



Thanks to the airtight nature of empty pill bottles and their pesky ubiquitousness, you'll finally have a canny way to reuse them — as "DIY Fire Starters," as the creator wrote in the video's caption.

How it's helping

According to Forbes, an estimated "190 billion single-use plastic bottles of over-the-counter remedies were sold" in 2021. Out of those billions, only 3% were recycled, with the rest ending up in landfills.

Parcel Health, an organization that creates pharmaceutical packaging solutions to protect the planet, wrote: "Even when domestic recycling centers accept #5 plastic, most of them cannot process pill bottles. ... So, the bottles usually end up in landfills and incinerators or, worse, in our waterways and oceans, harming marine life."

Those worrying numbers show a need for consumers to utilize methods to reuse their pill bottles — especially when they start piling up at home. Thankfully, numerous hacks have populated social media, showcasing how easy it is to reuse these bottles and keep them out of landfills.

What everyone's saying

The hack has dozens of comments and hundreds of likes and views.

"Thank you!" wrote one user. "Between me and my two animals, I'm throwing away three bottles a month and feel guilty."

Texas Prepper Mom responded to the comment and explained that there are even more uses for empty pill bottles.

"So many uses for them. Can put a little sewing kit in them. Needles and thread. Great for go bags!" she said.

