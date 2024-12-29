Need a new water heater? Collect $3,750 in incentives before they disappear

It is important to get the most out of these benefits sooner rather than later.

This new intelligent heat pump uses predictive technology to heat water more efficiently. This means savings on your utility bills, as well as making your home less reliant on dirty energy.

There are two ways you can save money by upgrading to a heat pump water heater. The first is through lower monthly utility bills because heat pumps are more energy efficient than traditional natural gas-powered water heaters. This reduction in utility bills can add up to thousands of dollars over the course of the heat pump's lifetime.

Additionally, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can save money through tax credits and rebates. By making the switch, you can receive a 30% tax credit annually, as well as potentially qualify for rebates of up to $1,750 under the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate program, funded by the IRA.

🗣️ How often do you flush your water heater?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

For an example of potential savings, the average four-person family in the Northeast can save up to $6,000 in lifetime savings if they make a switch from a propane-powered water heater to an electric heat pump water heater.

It is important to get the most out of these benefits sooner rather than later, as IRA benefits may not be available for much longer, due to stated intentions from President-elect Trump.

These innovative heat pump water heaters from Cala are leveling up traditional heat pumps by adding predictive technology. The heat pump uses local weather data, and if severe weather is likely, it will heat up water ahead of time in case the power goes out. Another way its predictive technology works is by recognizing patterns of when water is heated in a household, and then slowly heating up water ahead of time when energy is cheapest.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"When it comes time to replace your water heater, the best thing for your wallet and the best thing for the planet is just to buy a heat pump water heater," Michael Rigney, CEO of Cala, stated to The Cool Down.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.