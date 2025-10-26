Shopper thrilled after finding designer item for cheap at thrift store: 'Total steal'

One shopper couldn't believe their luck after finding a Prada top at their local thrift store for less than $1.

The fortunate patron shared their impressive find on Reddit in the r/Thrift community. They showed a photo of the white top, embroidered with blue monkeys. They added a screenshot of an old listing for the top on a luxury secondhand site, which priced the garment at $695. The blouse was originally $1,535, according to the luxury reseller's listing. It was also featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute exhibit in 2012.

"Bought this for less than a dollar," the original poster wrote. "Total steal."

This is the latest example of how thrifting can be an opportunity to uncover valuable gems for cheap. Many savvy shoppers find luxury items at secondhand shops for a fraction of their original price. In the Redditor's case, they snagged the top for nearly 100% off.

Thrifting is a great way to save hundreds of dollars on clothes and other items. One report even found that shoppers could save up to $1,700 annually by opting for secondhand goods. It also keeps perfectly good products out of landfills, where they take years to decompose and contribute to planet-warming pollution.

Not only can you cut costs on wardrobe essentials, but you can also potentially make a profit by flipping rare finds. When people are done wearing clothes, they can give them yet another life by selling their lightly used garments.

Commenters were envious of the OP's find. Many asserted that they "won" the thrift lottery.

"Great score! It's beautiful," one wrote.

"Congratulations, you won thrifting for the day! Maybe for the week! This is incredible," another said.

Others were curious how they got the item for such a low price. The Redditor explained that it was common to find such inexpensive treasures in their Southeast Asian hometown.

"From where I'm from (Southeast Asia) thrift stores offer very cheap prices," they shared. "It ranges to as low as 20 cents, and on average 2 US dollars. I just happen to come across a lucky find for a very low price, as the lady who owns the shop doesn't know PRADA or Schiaparelli."

