More than 10,000 lose power in Maryland after storms hammer Anne Arundel County

A heating atmosphere can contribute to more intense weather in many regions.

Thousands of Maryland residents were still waking up without electricity Sunday after severe thunderstorms swept across the state. According to The Baltimore Sun, the storms knocked out power for more than 32,000 customers at the height of the disruption.

Anne Arundel County saw the most significant impact since the majority of the remaining outages were concentrated there.

What happened?

By late Sunday morning, more than 10,000 Maryland customers still lacked electricity after Saturday's storms damaged power lines and other electrical equipment across central Maryland.

Ann Mooney, a spokesperson for Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., told The Baltimore Sun that most of those outages were in BGE's service territory. BGE accounted for 9,679 outages, or more than 93% of outages that were happening statewide.

More than 85% of the state's outages were in Anne Arundel County, where 8,823 customers remained without power, or about 3.3% of all electric customers there. The next-highest total was in Frederick County with 446 households still without service.

Why does it matter?

Power outages can disrupt, among other things, refrigeration, indoor temperatures, and medical care.

Scientists have warned that a heating atmosphere can contribute to more intense weather in many regions by adding heat and moisture to the air. In turn, thunderstorms, flooding, and damaging winds can put more strain on homes, roads, and the power grids people rely on every day.

What's being done?

Repair crews were working Sunday in the areas with the heaviest damage, The Baltimore Sun reported, while BGE continued restoration work and provided an estimate for when service would be back for most customers.

Customers were also advised to stay away from downed wires, confirm that their outage had been reported, and keep checking for restoration updates. BGE also has an outage tracker that people can use to be more aware of what's currently happening.

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