Homeowner bewildered after neighbor makes baffling complaint to HOA: 'Wild'

Neighbors can be a great addition to our lives, providing community and even friendship right outside your front door. Unfortunately for some people, those who live near them can cause more harm than good.

A Reddit user posted the dilemma they were having with a neighbor and their HOA board on the subreddit r/AmIOverreacting, highlighting how those around us can impact our attempts at eco-friendliness.

"My neighbor reported me to the HOA for planting a forest because I added two potted trees to my patio," the user said in the post. They continued to explain that they had added two small lemon trees in pots on their patio and believed a neighbor had reported them to the HOA board.

"Put em out there last weekend and today i get this note from the hoa sayin im creating a forest environment or some wild stuff like that," the user added.

As over 75 million people in the U.S. have a homeowner's association (HOA), it's not uncommon to hear about the problematic actions of these groups.

Other folks have shared their own run-ins with HOAs, including those that prevent native gardens from being planted or have their trees cut down without notice.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

These environmentally conscious endeavors — and others, including rewilding your yard or installing a charger for your electric vehicle — help residents save on costs and facilitate a greener future.

Since these additions can help homeowners save money while saving the planet, it's worth looking into changing your HOA's bylaws so everyone in your community can benefit.

The original poster struggling with their HOA added to their post, "Honestly i think they're just bored and overreacting hard but maybe its me idk."

Commenters shared their thoughts on the user's issue and offered helpful insight.

"Maybe you can appeal it? Or ask for someone to come to look. Or just take photos of your "forest" and send the letter back to the HOA," one user said.

Another added, "They def bored."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.