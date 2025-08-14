Homeowner frustrated after HOA pushes back against money-saving upgrade: 'The law says they can't prohibit you'

"If the HOA has no guidelines, tell them you volunteer to draft the guidelines."

The internet is flooded with instances of homeowners associations preventing eco-friendly progress by residents.

In one example, a Reddit user took to the platform to ask for help from fellow electric vehicle owners as they proposed installing an EV charger in front of their townhouse.

"I live in a townhouse community with assigned parking spaces and I am currently in a debate with my HOA about installing an EV charger for my new electric Equinox," the user says. "They say no, I say [there] is a law saying yes."

If you are one of the 75 million people in the United States living with an HOA, you may be familiar with instances like this.

Other folks have shared their own run-ins with HOAs, including those that prevent native gardens from being planted or have trees cut down without notice.

Similarly, an EV and charger can be vital for someone looking to reduce the costs and pollution associated with a gas-powered car. As these endeavors come with a breadth of personal and environmental benefits, learning how to work with your HOA is key. While initial approaches involve clear communication and reasonable discussion, there are also legal ways to ensure your HOA is not overstepping — and that you get the eco-friendly home additions you need.

Commenters shared advice for the OP, providing insight on laws and the rights of EV drivers.

"The law says they can't prohibit you. But they can establish reasonable requirements," one user said. "... Our HOA allowed us to use one of those rubber cord concealers over the sidewalk (like what you see at outdoor events)."

Another user shared a regulation example and added, "If the HOA has no guidelines, tell them you volunteer to draft the guidelines."

