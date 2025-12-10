Shopper makes thrilling discovery inside of 'box of random junk' at estate sale: 'This is awesome'

In addition to local thrift stores, savvy shoppers have been finding incredible, rare, and vintage discoveries at neighborhood estate sales. Treasure hunters love them because of the deep discounts they can find on one-of-a-kind items they'd never find in any retail store.

For example, one estate sale shopper posted a photo of a pair of handmade, sterling-silver earrings to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The original poster explained that they found the earrings in a "box of random junk" that they paid $20 for.

"They were emptying the house and just wanted things gone," the OP wrote.

They researched the jewelry maker, Larry Moses Begay, and found information online that the earrings could be worth $100 to $300. In an auction, similar pieces of jewelry were cited as Navajo sterling-silver petit point multi-stone earrings with a Cerrillos turquoise stone in the center.

This estate sale score is inspiring because it's yet another example of the amazing items you can find when shopping secondhand. When you browse estate sales, you can find beautiful jewelry, furniture, clothing, and collectibles without spending a fortune.





Meanwhile, others have also been discovering impressive and luxurious items at estate sales, including silk scarves, handbags, and even silver and gold from a locked safe.

Not only does shopping at estate sales help you save money, but it also helps the planet. You have less impact on the environment when you buy others' possessions, keeping them out of landfills, where they slowly degrade and pollute the environment.

Fellow thrifting enthusiasts were happy to read about the estate sale earrings and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Just here to say this is awesome mate," one Reddit user wrote. "What a fantastic find, forgetting the monetary value and focusing on the antiquity, this is a brilliant artifact."

"Ohhh those are so pretty!" another Redditor exclaimed. "What a great find!"

"Those are great!" someone else added. "Probably worth a couple hundred dollars if I had to guess."

