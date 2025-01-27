Homeowner shares eye-opening realization after cleaning kitchen for the first time in weeks: 'It's a game-changer'

Cooking with an induction stove has many benefits, including faster heating, precise temperature control, and safety around kids and pets.

Yet another perk homeowners are realizing is that switching from gas to induction makes their kitchen cleaning chores much more manageable.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a Reddit post to r/Appliances, one homeowner shared their experience cleaning an induction stove.

"Induction is amazing, hadn't cleaned the range in months, took about 5 minutes," the OP shared. "Can't go back to gas or anything else."

Induction stoves are easy to clean because they have a flat, smooth glass top. Unlike a traditional stovetop with grates and burners, you can quickly wipe the surface down without scrubbing.

Unlike gas stoves, induction cooktops don't have removable parts that trap food particles and stay hot for a long time after cooking. This means that you can wipe down the surface right after using it and not procrastinate.

Making such an appliance swap saves time on household chores while boosting your home's energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, these efficient appliances can boil water 50% faster and eliminate toxic fumes in your house from outdated gas-powered ones.

Better yet, many homeowners are cashing in on steep discounts on new induction stoves because of the Inflation Reduction Act's tax credits and rebates. Since the future of energy-efficient subsidies is uncertain under the Trump administration, now is the time to switch to induction and become eligible for hundreds of dollars in savings.

Reddit users agreed with the OP about induction stoves' ease of cleaning and other perks, sharing their experiences in the comments.

"It's a game-changer," one wrote.

"Induction is the only way for me," another shared. "Uses very little energy, surprises me more people don't use it."

"I would never go back to gas," someone else wrote. "Unless I could afford a cleaning lady or cleaning dude, lol."

