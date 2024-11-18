Homeowner taken aback by disturbing discovery in backyard: 'I will definitely find a way to manage it'

"Even just a small piece of root will resprout in the poorest conditions."

A homeowner reached out to Reddit's r/Gardening forum for advice after discovering an unknown plant growing in their backyard. The plant suddenly appeared, producing bright green leaves and dark berries.

Since the homeowner has young children, they were worried the plant might be poisonous.

Redditors immediately recognized the species and identified it as pokeweed.

"The leaves are supposed to be edible when prepared correctly," wrote one user. "It's a pest plant to me."

"Boiling disables the poison," wrote another Redditor.

"They're pretty invasive and even just a small piece of root will resprout in the poorest conditions," commented one user.

Invasive species are non-native plants that accidentally enter a new place and harm the environment. When pokeweed grows outside of the eastern half of North America, it's considered an invasive species.

Since pokeweed grows quickly, it can easily overtake landscapes. Pokeweed can also compete with local plants for resources, eventually pushing out native species.

For homeowners, invasive species are a massive headache to remove. Oftentimes, pulling and weeding is not enough, as invasive species will likely grow back.

To avoid dealing with invasive species, it's always best to grow plants that are local to your area. Consider adding native plants or growing clover in your yard. Both of these alternative lawn options will save you time and money on yard maintenance.

Compared to grass lawns, native plants not only use less water but also require less fertilizers and pesticides.

The more native plants you have in your yard, the more you can support the health of the entire local ecosystem. Native plants attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, that protect our food supply.

Redditors continued to warn the homeowner about the invasive species.

"Very invasive in zone 5b," wrote one user, referring to an area where a plant can withstand minimum temperatures between minus-20 and minus-15 degrees.

"I will definitely find a way to manage it," commented the homeowner.

