Neighbor devastated after discovering bizarre act of vandalism: 'What kind of person would do this?'

by Katie Lowe
Usually, a blank brick wall or billboard is the victim of graffiti, but this time, it was a harmless shrub.

One Redditor shared on r/MildlyInfuriating how their neighbor's hedge was vandalized overnight to look like a Pokéball.

"Spraying leaves with paint is a terrible idea."
"Neighbor got her shrub vandalized last night," the poster shared. "She is so passionate about caring for all her plants." 

The original poster referenced a Pikachu meme in their caption, and other commenters indicated that this might be related to Pokémon Go

"This was yesterday?" someone asked. "It was community day in Pokémon Go. Someone probably did it for a stupid in-game photo."

Pokémon Go is a live game that can be played on a smartphone. It tracks geolocation to create an augmented reality experience; the user walks around in the real world to find and capture Pokémon creatures. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Ironically, since Pokémon Go takes place outdoors, it actually increases positive user interaction with nature. A 2017 study from the University of Washington showed that the game motivated players to get outside in the fresh air and exercise, which is critical for children's health.

Unfortunately, just being outdoors more often doesn't automatically imply a respect for the environment. Another 2017 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that while Pokémon Go encouraged users to get outside, there was also an increased risk of traffic accidents, trespassing across private property, or users putting themselves into dangerous environments to catch Pokémon.

Either way, defacing plant life is disrespectful and shows no regard for the gardener, the neighborhood inhabitants who have to walk by the graffiti daily, and, of course, the environment. Many spray paints contain toxic chemicals that can permanently damage or kill a plant.

"What kind of person would do this?" said one comment.

"Spraying leaves with paint is a terrible idea, they can't absorb sunlight," pointed out one comment

