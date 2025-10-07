Resident dismayed as neighbor's actions create potential health hazard: 'I'd be more worried'

"It will likely be too late."

A property line problem has sparked debate on Reddit, where one gardener worried their neighbors' plan to spray poison ivy with herbicide could put their vegetable patch at risk.

In the post, published on the r/vegetablegardening subreddit, the gardener explained that the invasive vine was creeping along the border between the two yards.



"My garden is just a few feet in from the line," they wrote, adding that their neighbors were "graciously waiting" until fall cleanup before spraying.

But the gardener wasn't sure if the chemicals would cause issues when planting next spring.

The concern goes beyond a single garden. Herbicides like glyphosate are widely used in residential settings but have been linked to declining soil health and pollinator die-offs.

Even small amounts drifting into a food garden can harm next season's growth, while repeated spraying risks contaminating local waterways.

Situations like this show how well-meaning yard care can create tension between neighbors with different priorities. While one homeowner sees poison ivy as a hazard to remove quickly, another may worry about food safety and the broader environmental cost.

Experts often recommend natural methods of removal, such as pulling vines by hand with protective gear, smothering with mulch, or introducing goats for larger patches.



Commenters quickly chimed in with their own knowledge of lawn chemicals.

One warned, "If it's something [other than glyphosate] I'd be more worried. Or if they are the type to ignore instructions."

Another explained that "some chemicals stick around for a few months, others are gone in days," highlighting the uncertainty around products that might be used.

Timing also became part of the discussion: "If your garden is done in October, it will likely be too late to spray."

For gardeners facing similar dilemmas, open communication remains the most effective tool. Asking which product will be used, sharing concerns about food safety, and suggesting non-chemical solutions can prevent conflict — and protect soil, pollinators, and harvests.

