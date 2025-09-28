Plumber shares simple hack to fix common sink issue: 'Anyone can do this in under 1 minute'

It's one of those annoying home problems that seems to pop up out of nowhere: You turn on a faucet, and instead of a strong, steady stream, you get a weak, sputtering trickle. Before you call a plumber and prepare for a big bill, there's a simple, one-minute hack that can solve the problem for free.

The scoop

The brilliant, money-saving trick comes from TikToker DIY Plumbing (@diy.plumbing), who showed how "anyone can do this in under 1 minute." The video demonstrates that the cause of the weak flow is often just a clogged aerator, which is the little screen at the end of your faucet.

To fix it, you simply unscrew the aerator, clean out any grit or sediment that has built up inside the mesh screen, and scrape off any limescale deposits. Once you screw it back on, the water pressure is restored to like-new condition.

How it's helping

The most immediate benefit of this hack is the money you save by not having to call a professional for a simple fix. It also extends the life of your fixtures, preventing the unnecessary waste and cost of replacing a faucet that isn't actually broken. By ensuring your tap works efficiently, you can also avoid wasting water from letting the faucet run longer than needed.

This is just one of many simple plumbing fixes you can do yourself to save money, like cleaning out the P-trap under your sink to clear a clog. For those looking at bigger upgrades, switching to a modern heat pump water heater can significantly reduce your home's energy consumption and lower your utility bills. There are also many ways to weatherize your home and make it a smart home to maximize savings and comfort.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack because it can bring your cost of energy down to at or near $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Due to the upfront investment, buying solar panels may not be in everyone's budget.

Leasing solar panels can still be a good option for those looking to avoid high energy prices while also helping the planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down and lets users lock in low energy rates. Upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump can also help you save an average of nearly $400 a year on energy costs. Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable heat pump.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video were overwhelmingly positive, with many people excited to try the simple trick themselves.

"I did this and the water pressure is insane now," one person wrote.

"You're a lifesaver, I was about to buy a new faucet," another added.

A third commenter summed it up perfectly: "This is the kind of practical advice everyone should know. Thank you!"

