Man shares simple hack to fix common toilet flushing issue: 'I've been struggling ... for months'

Professional plumber Adam (@ap.plumbing) had a quick tip for those having trouble with their toilet running too long, and shared it with his TikTok followers.

The scoop

"Do you need to hold down the handle to flush your toilet? I'm going to show you how to get a one-touch flush," Adam said.

Adam showed how a chain inside the tank that was too long could make it difficult for the flapper to pull open all the way. Simply by changing the hook position and where it connects to the flush lever, it's possible to use a shorter length of chain and get things running smoothly.

An inefficient flush is just one way a toilet can be a hassle, but others have shown how easy it is to replace a flapper altogether.

How it's helping

Fixing simple plumbing issues on your own saves a lot of money compared to hiring a professional to deal with it. Sealing leaks also prevents wasted water, which raises utility bills.

Some have claimed to save $50 on their monthly water bills by simply upgrading the flapper in their toilet. It's entirely possible, considering a leaky toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water a day.

Plumbing fixes are just one of many ways to waste less water. Increased drought conditions threaten water supplies around the world, so small fixes like this not only help save you a few bucks, they also help responsibly manage limited communal resources.

What everyone's saying

Adam's TikTok followers were super thankful for his advice on fixing a toilet that doesn't flush well.

"I've been struggling with my loo for MONTHS! And it took 30 seconds after watching this video," said one community member.

"I'll save this vid then do it when i get back to my dads house thanks," replied another.

