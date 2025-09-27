Grocery shopper sparks outrage with photo of ridiculous discovery in produce aisle: 'What is the point?'

Because nature's husk just wasn't enough, one grocery store decided corn needed a plastic jacket instead.

What's happening?

A shopper posted to Reddit's r/Anticonsumption showing corn de-husked and encased in additional plastic packaging.

"Why would you wrap each ear of corn in thick layers of thick single-use plastic?" asked the shopper.

"This is the biggest problem in my opinion," commented one user. "What is the point of trying to recycle if you keep getting more and more plastic?"

"I don't know why ANY produce is wrapped in plastic. Absolute nonsense since you can wash produce. I specifically refuse to buy this type of garbage," said another.

How can plastic wrap be unhelpful?

The climate impact of plastic waste is huge as it contributes to harmful gas emissions at every stage from production to disposal. And the personal impact can be frustrating.

Shoppers are left paying for packaging they didn't ask for, and then footing the bill to throw it away. Excess plastic doesn't make produce fresher or safer, and it often makes the shopping experience worse.

The corn photo follows a string of other examples of overpackaging that have been spotted: potatoes wrapped in plastic despite their peels and bananas shrink-wrapped for "convenience."

These small choices add up to mountains of waste that individual consumers are expected to manage.

On the other hand, peeled and otherwise prepared food can help disabled people, especially people with limited mobility, have a balanced diet. Grocery stores may want to consider other non-plastic methods to minimize waste and keep fresh food accessible.

Is the store doing anything about this?

The specific grocery chain wasn't named in the post. In general, retailers often defend packaging decisions by citing food safety, shelf life, or transportation concerns.

In reality, overpackaging is frequently a matter of marketing and presentation, as Environment America reported. Businesses save little, if anything, by adding layers of plastic, while consumers shoulder the frustration and disposal costs.

What's being done about plastic waste more broadly?

On the policy level, several states and countries have passed bans or taxes on single-use plastics, pushing companies to find alternatives. Some businesses are testing alternative packaging options, like reusable produce bags or switching to paper-based packaging.

At the individual level, shoppers can avoid overpackaged produce when possible, bring reusable bags, and make their voices heard by asking stores to reduce unnecessary plastic.

