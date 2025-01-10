Gardener shares free planting hack using simple household items: 'No more struggling through cold spring nights'

"Some might see a plastic egg carton, but I see a mini greenhouse to start seeds in."

If there is one thing that deserves a second chance, it's plastic. Because we all know where it might end up if not properly recycled — and even so, why not try to use our old plastic household items?

The scoop

TikToker James Prigioni (@jamesprigioni), who describes himself as a garden lover, recently explained how to do so.

"Some might see a plastic egg carton, but I see a mini greenhouse to start seeds in," he said in a video. "Let's cut a few drainage holes at the bottom, then plant some tomatoes and eggplants. Now those are some happy looking seedlings."

The TikTok user shared four garden hacks using old plastic items that would have otherwise gone into the recycling bin.

In a flash, you can turn an empty plastic gallon jug into a private greenhouse for one tomato plant. Cut the bottom off to lay it flat on the soil and pile wood chips around the base to make it steady. "No more struggling through cold spring nights," he added.

How it's helping

Our addiction to plastic items has been nothing but unkind to the environment.

According to data from the United Nations, 79% of plastic waste ends up in landfills or nature.

Although scientists have discovered that a Kenyan mealworm could consume polystyrene — therefore joining the small group of plastic-eating insects and organisms — reducing plastic waste starts with us. From food storage tricks to cosmetics tips to gardening hacks, each and every action is worth taking to avoid choking the beaches of Indonesia and the Philippines, for instance.

Hopefully, some companies look to curtail their carbon footprint and help consumers do the same. ThredUp, for example, is an online consignment and thrift store where you can buy and sell high-quality secondhand clothes.

What everyone's saying

When it comes to gardening, this hack works with so many household items!

It's time to get smart about recycling and reusing plastic!

"Some might see a solo cup and a plastic bottle, I see pots from my young plants," the TikTok video stated.

And the last hack for the road: "Some might see a simple glass cup, but to me it looks like somewhere to soak my spinach seeds," the poster said. "Seeds like spinach germinate better when you soak them for 24 hours. Let's mix them in. After a day of soaking, the seeds are saturated and ready to plant. I'll use a strainer to dump out the water, then get the spinach seeds planted."

"Love it," one TikToker commented.

