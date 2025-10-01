Study finds side effects of common household items largely underestimated: 'Early origins of many chronic diseases'

Researchers are sounding the alarm about everyday plastics after a sweeping new study linked chemicals found in common household items to serious long-term health risks from childhood exposure. They warned that toxins in packaging, containers, and even receipts could be quietly fueling chronic diseases and soaring medical costs, according to a report from NYU Langone Health.

What's happening?

A new scientific literature review published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health has warned that chemicals in many everyday plastic products may be harming human health, especially in children.

Researchers from NYU Langone Health led the analysis of hundreds of recent studies and found that substances commonly added to plastics — including phthalates (used to make plastic flexible), bisphenols (which add rigidity), and PFAS "forever chemicals" (used for heat and water resistance) — are strongly linked to long-term health issues.

Lead author Dr. Leonardo Trasande, a pediatrician and environmental health expert, said in the university report that the evidence suggests plastic's role in the "early origins of many chronic diseases that reverberate into adolescence and adulthood."

The review tied these chemicals to conditions such as heart disease, obesity, infertility, and asthma, and also pointed to "numerous studies linking early-life exposure to IQ loss and neurodevelopmental issues such as autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder," per NYU Langone Health.

The substances are found in food packaging, cosmetics, paper receipts, and countless household goods. Over time, plastics shed small particles with toxins that can be ingested or absorbed through the skin. They can expose children during key developmental stages.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Why is childhood exposure to plastic concerning?

Early exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals can set the stage for lifelong health problems. The researchers estimated that health care costs tied to plastic-related illnesses reach roughly $250 billion per year in the United States. Beyond personal health, many of the same chemicals accumulate in soil, water, and air, compounding pollution and threatening wildlife.

What's being done about childhood exposure to plastic?

Trasande and his colleagues recommended simple household steps such as replacing plastic food containers with glass or stainless steel and avoiding microwaving or cleaning plastic in a dishwasher. Families may also choose fresh or frozen foods over heavily packaged options.

At a policy level, the researchers urge stricter global regulations and binding caps on plastic production, citing ongoing negotiations for the United Nations' Global Plastics Treaty as a critical opportunity to protect families worldwide.

"If we want kids to stay healthy and live longer, then we need to get serious about limiting the use of these materials," said Trasande in the university report.

Organizations such as Beyond Plastics and the Plastic Pollution Coalition continue to push for bans on nonessential single-use items, while cities and states across the U.S. are expanding plastic bag and packaging restrictions. Experts say these changes — combined with individual action — can help reduce exposure and support a healthier, cleaner future for everyone.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.