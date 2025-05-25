Homeowner warned against using common landscaping technique with troublesome effects: 'This is a bad plan'

"You'll never keep that looking like it is in the pic right now."

A homeowner seeking advice on the r/Landscaping subreddit got blunt feedback about their plans involving a frequently used landscaping technique.

The post included an image of the project and the question of maintaining a gap between the dirt and the stones. "Should I use paver stone walkway retaining plastic edge pieces?" they asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The comments were firmly against the idea, with one saying, "This is a bad plan. You'll never keep that looking like it is in the pic right now." Another quipped, "First hard rain … done." Another frank critique read: "That design is… Wow. That was a decision."

While plastic edging is one of the more affordable landscaping options, it has some significant downsides. For one, it lacks durability and is prone to cracking when exposed to the sun or the cold. From an aesthetic perspective, it will soon fade, and it just looks cheap compared to more sustainable options, like metal.

Furthermore, there's an environmental cost. Using plastic in landscaping will contaminate the soil as the material disintegrates. A study found that microplastics in the soil affect how earthworms make their burrows, which profoundly affects the fertility and health of the earth.

So whatever short-term savings opting for plastic edging might offer will soon be undone by the damage it will do in the long term. Additionally, unlike native plants, landscaping with plastic wastes a lot of time and money. Upgrading to a natural lawn uses less water, doesn't require nearly as much maintenance, and helps local pollinators.

The comments picked up on how time-consuming keeping the arrangement shown in the opening post will be. "Polishing those stones is your life now, have fun," one said.

Another offered a brutally honest solution: "Put them on Craigslist for free and Install something less maintenaincy that doesn't look like Ikea furniture. I'm sorry, I know this was a lot of work, but it just looks too much like the graveyards in my area."

