Homeowner issues warning against common landscaping practice with disastrous side effects: 'Should just be considered littering'

"It serves no purpose and prevents the mulch from improving the soil."

This common landscaping practice does more harm than good.

A Redditor on r/landscaping asked, "is a plastic sheet needed under mulch?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a black plastic tarp emerging from underneath the yard's mulch.

The consensus? No, the plastic is completely unnecessary and might worsen the problem.

Landscaping fabric is commonly used underneath gardens, flower beds, mulch, and gravel to prevent weeds. Landscaping fabric is usually made of linen, polyester, or plastic.

Unfortunately, the weed barrier is only temporary, and the fabric comes with other negatives, per Your Green Pal. If the material is plastic or tightly woven fabric, the soil cannot properly aerate, resulting in lower-quality soil. Plastic landscaping fabric can leach chemicals like petroleum into the soil, especially in hotter climates. This is particularly detrimental if you're growing food in the garden — no gasoline in my veggies, please. And it just doesn't work. Weeds grow through the fabric and become stuck, making their removal difficult without damaging the fabric.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

If you want the benefits of landscaping fabric without any of the drawbacks, try newspaper, cardboard, or an organic layer like wood chips, pine needles, and straw. Not only will it save you money, but it'll save you the headache of dealing with landscaping fabric, too.

Sometimes, you should let nature take its course. Embrace native plants, and let your garden or front lawn explode in vibrant, beautiful biodiversity. Making the switch to a native plant lawn or garden will save you time and money — hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars, according to The Plant Native.

Find out how to save your wallet and the planet with our guide to rewilding your yard.

Commenters advised the homeowner to remove the material.

"Anything less than commercial grade weed barrier should just be considered littering," a user said.

"The weeds end up growing on top of it. It serves no purpose and prevents the mulch from improving the soil," another Redditor agreed.

One commenter suggested alternatives: "If you've got persistent weeds, use newspaper or cardboard under mulch. They'll decompose a little more slowly than the mulch and not damage the soil."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.