Gardener warned against using common landscaping technique with surprising consequences: 'I won't use them'

A gardener took to Reddit to ask the community for advice on a commonly used landscaping technique and was quickly reminded it's not worth the effort it takes to employ it.

Posting in the r/gardening subreddit, the user shared a picture of a garden bed surrounded by a brick patio, and asked if plastic edging would be the best solution to keep separation between the mulch and the lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Plastic edging is incredibly popular in landscaping, and its appeal is obvious. It's affordable, relatively easy to use, versatile, and flexible enough to handle virtually any setup you can imagine.

However, that convenience is outweighed by a number of troubling environmental factors. The same flexibility that gives it its appeal also negatively impacts its durability, meaning it breaks, sinks, and, over time, weakens. This means it needs to be replaced every couple of years, raising the cost.

On top of that, because it's plastic, it chips and wears down, putting microplastics into the environment. Those microplastics can have a major impact on your gardening projects, as research has shown that their presence in soil can stunt the growth of plants around them, depriving them of the nutrients they need.

Commenters echoed these sentiments.

"Plastic edging gets worn, torn edges get caught, wildlife kicks it up, so you quickly find yourself with pieces that are half in, half out, and returning them to their proper place involves a lot of sweat," one said, "Stones and bricks may cost more up-front, but they last forever and can be dusted off and set back into place. I used to have a mix, but I'm not using plastic edging any more. Its lifespan is too short and maintenance too complicated."

"Thank you!" the poster replied, "You've convinced me, I won't use them."

"The plastic doesn't stay put and if you've got an uneven grade or rocks then you'll fight it the whole time you're installing it," said another. "I'll use the plastic stuff to go around a single plant if I'm worried it'll get hit by a lawnmower or trimmer but other than that I'm moving all the flower beds to rock or brick. It stays put, installs easier, and looks nicer."

