Landscapers issue warning about major downsides of commonly used product: 'It's cheap'

"Do you want a nice landscape or a third-class one?"

Plastic edging is sparking a heated debate among landscapers online — and the consensus from professionals is that it's not worth your time or money.

On a recent LawnSite forum thread, one user asked for advice on whether black plastic edging from big box stores was a good choice for a rock-chip trail. The replies poured in, and they weren't flattering.

"It gets damaged by mowers fairly easily, it's cheap, it's not green, and it's not steel," one commenter wrote. Another added bluntly: "Ask them the last place they saw plastic edging in the landscape that looked good. I'd bet they can't find one example."

Others noted that plastic edging warps in heat, shifts with frost, and often buckles out of place, making a once-neat garden bed look messy in a matter of months. One seasoned landscaper didn't mince words: "It's crap whether it's rolled or stored flat."

Beyond looking cheap, flimsy edging often needs to be replaced, which can quickly add up in costs. That makes it a frustrating investment for homeowners trying to create long-lasting, low-maintenance yards. Experts suggest sturdier alternatives like steel, aluminum, concrete curbing, or even natural stone — options that hold up better over time and can boost curb appeal.

But edging is just one piece of the puzzle. If you're aiming for a yard that saves money and time, switching to a natural lawn may be the smarter choice. Replacing part of a turf lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping not only reduces maintenance and water bills, but also creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators — which in turn helps protect our food supply. Even partial replacements can make a big difference.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Commenters in the thread were quick to back up the anti-plastic stance.

"I would tell them I don't install plastic edging. Because I don't and we won't," one pro wrote. Another summed it up simply: "Do you want a nice landscape or a third-class one?" A third noted the long-term drawbacks: "Extremely susceptible to frost heaving … won't hold a straight line."

For anyone considering edging, the message is clear: skip the plastic, invest in something sturdier, and consider upgrading your whole lawn for a greener, easier-to-maintain yard.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.