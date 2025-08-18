Professional landscaper shares why you should not use this common landscaping tool: 'It's such junk'

A professional landscaper is warning TikTok users against using plastic edging in their gardens.

Plastic edging is a popular landscaping tool used to define areas such as flower beds. While plastic is typically a more affordable option for gardeners, the impacts on the environment can be costly.

NoSchoolJustTools (@noschooljusttools) showed a landscaper removing plastic edging that had been installed around flower beds in a customer's yard.

"This is why I never recommend installing this stuff," the landscaper said. "It's such junk. It always gets pulled up in the end anyway."

According to Grass Barrier, plastic edging isn't durable and needs to be replaced every few years. Plastic edging should be avoided for those looking to maintain a healthy yard. In fact, studies have shown that plastic can have a negative impact on plant development.

Plastic can take hundreds of years to break down once it enters the environment. The material eventually becomes small particles called microplastics, which can harm organisms and ecosystems, per one study. For plants and soil specifically, microplastics can inhibit seed germination and threaten nutrient absorption.

In general, plastic has become an increasingly concerning issue, with more than 300 million tons of it produced every year, according to the University of Colorado Boulder. Plastic production emits heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere, contributing to rising temperatures.

The landscaper said installing plastic edging was "not a good decision." Instead of wasting money on a material that will harm your plants, turn to eco-friendly alternatives. "Landscape rocks, natural edge, metal edging," one commenter suggested.

Upgrading to a natural lawn of buffalo grass or clover is another planet-friendly option that will cut costs for homeowners. These changes can save consumers hundreds of dollars a year on water and fertilizer. Plus, less time is required to keep them maintained.

