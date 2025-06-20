  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks debate over how to solve common gardening problem: 'I had this issue constantly'

by Gabriel Holton
A homeowner's attempt to stop grass from creeping into their flower bed has turned into a larger debate over one of the most common — and most frustrating — tools in gardening: plastic edging.

The post, shared on the r/gardening subreddit, shows grass pushing into the flowerbed, breaking through a carefully maintained barrier. Looking for advice, the poster asked others how to keep the grass out.

It didn't take long for plastic edging to come up — mostly as a warning.

"About a month ago, I pulled all the grass along the edge of this garden bed, trying to get as much of the roots out as possible," said the original poster. "This is what I'm looking at today. Does anyone know of a way to eradicate the grass without damaging my other plants?"

Beyond being unreliable, plastic edging can also harm soil health. As the edging breaks down, pieces of plastic can leach into the soil, leaving behind debris that's difficult to remove. And once it fails, it offers little help against aggressive grasses or weeds.

There are better long-term options for homeowners who want to avoid constant repairs.

Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping all create more natural lawn borders that require less maintenance and less water.

Even partial replacements can help homeowners save money, cut back on yard work, and support pollinators, which play a key role in protecting our food supply. When you switch to a natural lawn, it can bring immediate benefits.

"I had this issue constantly until I got a stirrup hoe," one user said. "It's got a D shaped blade on it. I sharpen the blade before use with a wire brush drill bit."

"Please don't put plastic into the ground! They still sell metal edging," another said. "I've also read that growing oregano as a fortress plant around the edge of the garden will keep weeds and grass out. Plus free oregano!"

In the end, many gardeners seem to agree: Saving a few dollars upfront on plastic edging often leads to bigger problems later. A simple, natural border may take a bit more planning, but it's one less thing to replace, repair, or regret.

