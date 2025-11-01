Homeowner suffers instant regret after purchasing questionable landscaping product: 'It's horrible'

A homeowner had a classic case of buyer's remorse after purchasing landscaping edging on the dropshipping website Temu.

Home renovation TikToker The House That Nobody Wanted (@thehousethatnobodywanted) shared that they purchased corrugated edging.

Their plan had been to edge their yard and garden in an effort to kill off the grass that surrounded their raised garden beds before laying down mulch in its place. However, after unrolling the edging to see how it would look, they realized they "hated it."

Plastic edging is widely seen as an affordable option for people looking to create a clean, beautiful garden on a budget. However, there are a number of drawbacks that come with using affordable options over more permanent, sustainable alternatives. Aluminum edging, for example, will hold its shape and structure for several seasons, while plastic edging bows and warps quickly — and seldom lasts more than a season before it needs to be replaced.

On top of that, there are significant environmental drawbacks to using plastic in green spaces. When it heats up, plastic can leach PFAS, or "forever chemicals," into soil and water. These chemicals have been shown to have severe health consequences for people who come into contact with them.

While plastic isn't biodegradable, it does break down into increasingly tiny fragments known as microplastics, which have negative effects on plant growth. If you use it to edge your lawn or garden, those microplastics could impact your plants, as well.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

If you want to have a natural lawn, consider splurging on aluminum edging instead — or reusing bricks or blocks, as the creator indicated they might in the comments.

Users shared their own dislike for plastic edging.

"I have that edging," one said. "It didn't take long before it started losing its shape and getting wobbly. I hate ours now!"

"I've had that type of edging before," another wrote. "It's horrible, doesn't age well and goes all out of shape."

"I feel like your place is really earthy and natural, and this plastic kind of doesn't fit," a third person observed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.