Homeowner suffers instant regret after purchasing questionable landscaping product: 'It's horrible'

"Doesn't age well."

by Sam Westmoreland
Home renovation TikToker The House That Nobody Wanted shared that they purchased corrugated edging on Temu.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A homeowner had a classic case of buyer's remorse after purchasing landscaping edging on the dropshipping website Temu. 

Home renovation TikToker The House That Nobody Wanted (@thehousethatnobodywanted) shared that they purchased corrugated edging. 

@thehousethatnobodywanted Terrible fashion choices aside, its time for a Backyard update - we decided to lay out the garden edging and to be honest, im not loving it?! What do you think? Do we leave the grass? Do we make a brick border? Do you love it? #backyardmakeover #sydneybackyard #propertymakeover #sydneyproperty #gardeningfordummies #sydneyhomes #sydneybackyard #gardenedging #temufinds #temuhaul #temugarden #lawntok ♬ original sound - The House that nobody wanted

Their plan had been to edge their yard and garden in an effort to kill off the grass that surrounded their raised garden beds before laying down mulch in its place. However, after unrolling the edging to see how it would look, they realized they "hated it." 

Plastic edging is widely seen as an affordable option for people looking to create a clean, beautiful garden on a budget. However, there are a number of drawbacks that come with using affordable options over more permanent, sustainable alternatives. Aluminum edging, for example, will hold its shape and structure for several seasons, while plastic edging bows and warps quickly — and seldom lasts more than a season before it needs to be replaced. 

On top of that, there are significant environmental drawbacks to using plastic in green spaces. When it heats up, plastic can leach PFAS, or "forever chemicals," into soil and water. These chemicals have been shown to have severe health consequences for people who come into contact with them.

While plastic isn't biodegradable, it does break down into increasingly tiny fragments known as microplastics, which have negative effects on plant growth. If you use it to edge your lawn or garden, those microplastics could impact your plants, as well. 

If you want to have a natural lawn, consider splurging on aluminum edging instead — or reusing bricks or blocks, as the creator indicated they might in the comments. 

Users shared their own dislike for plastic edging. 

"I have that edging," one said. "It didn't take long before it started losing its shape and getting wobbly. I hate ours now!" 

"I've had that type of edging before," another wrote. "It's horrible, doesn't age well and goes all out of shape." 

"I feel like your place is really earthy and natural, and this plastic kind of doesn't fit," a third person observed. 

