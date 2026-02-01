Infuriated homeowner shares photo of aftermath from neighbor's over-the-top party: 'I hate [it] so much'

While confetti is used to celebrate a moment in time, conventional plastic types of it mean it could be plaguing the planet for decades, if not centuries.

A frustrated homeowner took to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit to share how a neighbor's graduation party resulted in plastic confetti blowing into their shared driveway.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"My crappy neighbor had a graduation party and used his leaf blower to clean his drive, relocating these to leaf litter (which is on my side of our shared driveway)," they revealed.

In the photo, you can see several fragments of confetti they separated from the leaves. If the poster had plans to compost the leaves, this would add the inconvenience of separating the trash from the valuable yard waste.

Plastic confetti offers no benefits for people or the environment, often turning into microplastics that eventually end up in the ocean with alarming impacts on marine life. These plastics affect over 700 species, including whales, dolphins, and sea turtles, and can persist in the environment for up to 1,000 years.

Due to their small size, they are also a major threat to humans. Microplastics turn up in human food and water sources at an alarming frequency. There are concerning links to serious health impacts. Experts believe they act as hormone-disrupting chemicals, and studies link them to increased risk of an array of heart conditions.

There are confetti alternatives made out of biodegradable materials that do far less damage when left out in nature. Still at baby showers, New Year's Eve celebrations, and other special occasions, plastic confetti is often a go-to choice that ends up making a long-term home in nature.

A user expressed frustration with the slow adoption of better choices for confetti.

"I hate plastic confetti so much," they wrote. "You can get eco glitter now and I think crepe paper confetti floats more anyway and only lasts until the dew settles on it and then they dissolve.

"A Good Samaritan revealed this problem plagues natural areas: "My wife and I pick up trash in the forest preserve near our home on weekends. People throw parties there and use mountains of this stuff. It makes me ill."

