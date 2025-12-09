Health expert sounds the alarm on unexpected items disrupting hormones: 'The effect is … immediate'

The research can help consumers and governments do a better job in protecting themselves against these common threats.

Everyday items that you wouldn't think twice about are filled with hormone-disrupting chemicals. A pioneer in the field is sounding the alarm and providing guidance on avoiding those toxins.

What's happening?

El Pais caught up with Dr. Nicolás Olea of the University of Granada to learn more about the unexpected threats in commonplace items. Since 1988, Dr. Olea has studied and written about endocrine disruptors.

The Endocrine Society defines them as "an exogenous chemical, or mixture of chemicals, that interfere with any aspect of hormone action." In layman's terms, these are chemicals that can cause thyroid disorders, reproductive issues like low semen quality, and conditions like ovarian syndromes.

Dr. Olea suggested women are especially vulnerable because of their sensitivity to hormonal changes starting with puberty and extending to pregnancies. Hypothyroidism disproportionately plagues women, impacting 17 times more women than men.

Amid these concerning statistics, Dr. Olea is at the forefront of identifying which behaviors and products should be avoided by savvy consumers.

Why is Dr. Olea's research on endocrine disruptors important?

Many of the products and behaviors that feature endocrine disruptors are not widely identified as dangerous ones.

Below is a quick but far-from-comprehensive rundown.

Olea specifically mentions that heating plastic water bottles releases microplastics, and reusing those bottles increases those chemicals in the water. Another dangerous behavior is leaving bottles in hot cars.

Similarly, reheating food in plastic or silicone containers can introduce chemicals into meals. Most coffee pods and tea bags contain harmful chemicals that can be released under hot water.

Food was another focus area that Olea cited. Consumers should be on the lookout for pesticide-laden foods, larger-sized fish with high mercury levels, microwave popcorn, and canned goods that may contain bisphenol A (BPA).

Cosmetics, sunscreen, and clothing are other areas of concern, with plastic making up a large portion of their compositions.

On the behavioral side, Olea advised against letting a dog with a flea collar in a bed with a child. Another one that might surprise people is that due to their chemical-releasing plastics, new cars pose dangers to young children and newborns, especially if left in the heat.

What's being done about endocrine disruptors?

Dr. Olea's research can help consumers and governments do a better job in protecting themselves against these common threats.

Unfortunately, since the research is new and the findings plague so many products, Olea says there's "an enormous delay" in banning items that have hormonal toxicity. With that being the case, it's incumbent on consumers to take the onus while regulators catch up.

Using less plastic, like single-use bottles, is an easy first step. From there, consumers can practice alternative behaviors and seek out safer products in their daily lives.

For instance, a few include opting for a traditional coffee maker, moderating your consumption of large fish, and seeking out glass jars whenever possible. On the product front, staying away from plastic-heavy fast fashion clothing items and closely monitoring the chemicals in cosmetics are other smart moves.

