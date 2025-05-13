Gardener reveals simple method to maximize your harvest and save money: 'This is a great tip'

If you want to give your store-bought herb plant more space to thrive, you might consider transferring it wholesale from the pot to the garden.

But before doing so, TikToker Amanda (@natures_neighbors) has demonstrated a way to make your money stretch further and get a few more plants.

Not only does this spread the wealth, but it can also helpfully shield your garden from destructive insects.

"This is a great tip," one commenter said.

The scoop

As the clip shows, there is usually more than one herb in the pot. Why not break them up and spread them around?

Amanda's three-inch container of basil contains 10 plants, so she carefully separates them and places them in the corners of a raised garden bed. Immediately, she's getting more bang for her buck.

Amanda notes that some plants won't tolerate the separation as well, so always do your research before trying the hack.

How it's helping

Basil contains linalool and eugenol compounds, which are natural insect repellents. While there might be other plants that are better at keeping bugs away, basil can still be effective, especially when placed on the outside edge of a raised bed.

Rosemary, mint, thyme, and lavender are also excellent options if you're looking for delicious herbs that also repel insects.

Pesticides harm beneficial organisms, especially pollinators. For instance, a 2017 study published in Science determined that neonicotinoid insecticides played a role in honey bee population decline.

Pesticides can linger on fruits, vegetables, and herbs, creating health risks for those who consume them. Biodiversity loss, water contamination, air and soil pollution, and human and animal health risks are all consequences of broad pesticide use.

Spreading out a single pot is also an excellent way to get the most out of your money and grow more plants from one container. The bunched-up plants will compete with each other for nutrients and water, which may cause them to die prematurely.

Growing your own food also avoids processed products, saves money at the grocery store, and improves mental health.

What everyone's saying

Simple tips like these go a long way, and people appreciated Amanda's hack.

One commenter already learned the lesson the hard way: "I [definitely] did not separate and [definitely] think I planted too many near our tomatoes."

Another response post read: "That's an awesome idea to plant the basil in the corners."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.