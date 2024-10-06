Gardener reveals how to grow seemingly infinite garlic from a single plant: 'This is so helpful to know'

Here's a clever hack that'll have you swimming in garlic without breaking the bank.

If you've ever wished for an endless supply of this flavorful kitchen staple, you're in luck. A savvy TikToker has shared a genius method for growing "infinite garlic" from just one plant.

The scoop

Survival and bushcraft expert SageSmokeSurvival (@sagesmokesurvival) posted a TikTok revealing how to multiply your garlic harvest exponentially. The trick? It's all about the bulbils, tiny garlic clones that form in the flower stalk.

"Here's how to get infinite garlic from a single plant," SageSmokeSurvival explains. "Depending on the variety, you can get up to a few hundred [bulbils] per flower stalk."

To get started, let your garlic plants flower and turn yellow before harvesting. The bulbils will naturally fall off as you pull up the mature garlic, replanting themselves in the process. While it may take a few seasons for these minigarlics to grow into full-size bulbs, you'll soon have a thriving, self-sustaining garlic patch.

How it's helping

This garlic growing hack is a savior for both your wallet and your taste buds. By producing your own endless supply, you'll save money on store-bought garlic while enjoying fresher, more flavorful cloves.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Plus, gardening is a great way to boost your mental and physical health. It's like hitting the gym and the therapist's office in one go.

As an added bonus, growing your own food reduces the substantial environmental impact of shipping and packaging. It's a small step that can make a big difference when we all pitch in.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users are eating up this wisdom.

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"You make it look easy!" one commenter exclaimed.

Another chimed in: "This is so helpful to know. I know garlic can be an important part of fruit tree guilds and this seems like such an easy way to plant in a perennial system like that."

The natural, freeform planting style also struck a chord with viewers.

"I love chaos gardens. So much more fun," one user remarked, embracing the idea of mimicking nature's wild abundance.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.