Homeowner inundated with warnings after considering contractor's landscaping advice: 'If you were me, what would you do?'

"Unfortunately, no matter what you hear, there really are no vining plants that are safe to attach to your home."

A homeowner on Reddit has been forced to reckon with their unwitting mistake of planting and growing ivy on the side of their home.

The homeowner had hoped to grow a vining plant alongside their stunning "brickote" masonry because they like the aesthetic it creates.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

When they visited a local plant nursery, they were led astray by a worker recommending multiple ivy purchases — including invasive English ivy — instead of warning the homeowner about the dangers of growing it along their home.

That was three years ago. Only now, after the ivy has become established and has started covering the sides of their home, has the homeowner realized they might have made a mistake.

So, they turned to the internet for guidance.

"I would really appreciate some practical advice, weighing pros and cons. I am willing to take on the risk of growing it if it's a somewhat low risk," the homeowner wrote in a post to Reddit's r/gardening subreddit. "If you were me, what would you do?"

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Users in the comments were quick to affirm the homeowner's suspicions about the ivy, recommending they remove it as soon as possible to avoid damage to their home.

"Unfortunately, no matter what you hear, there really are no vining plants that are safe to attach to your home," one commenter wrote.

It's true. The climbing ability of vining plants that gives homes the beautiful, Victorian-esque aesthetic can cause permanent damage to a home down the line.

🗣️ What's the worst thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

English ivy, for example, has small, aerial roots that grow on its stems, allowing it to climb anything nearby. These roots can permeate even the smallest cracks in wood, mortar, or brick, weakening the integrity of structures and introducing moisture, which can cause decay.

Plus, the dense foliage of vining plants like ivy can easily hide pests, vermin, and structural damage to buildings until it's too late.

Not to mention that some types of ivies, like English ivy, are incredibly invasive and can overwhelm structures, trees, and yards. Its rapid and aggressive growth allows ivy to easily outcompete other plants and makes it extremely difficult to remove if left unattended.

If you like the look of ivy but want to avoid structural damage to your home, consider hanging planters or installing trellises with native plants that "trail" or "spill," mimicking the appearance of vining plants without the added risk. Plus, pollinators will love you for it and be more attracted to your and your neighbor's yards.

Users in the comments emphasized the dangers of ivy with their own horror stories.

"We had ivy that grew up the chimney all the way to the roof," one person shared. "It also came about two feet into an upstairs window, sticking straight out into the room."

"It's killing old maple trees around my property," another said.

Another homeowner who loved the look of ivy shared their ongoing battle with the plant, which helped the original poster come to a final decision.

"3 years ago it grew right through my foundation and then I had ivy coming out of the walls on the inside of my house," they wrote. "Been ripping it out and cutting it back ever since."

"Whoaaaa. Ok. This plus the other comments is what I needed," the homeowner replied. "I'm gonna remove [it]."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.