Gardener shares game-changing hack that helps plants get better year after year: 'Wonderful'

Getting the most out of your garden can be tough, but a gardener on TikTok shared a hack that helps her get better results each year: companion planting. For vegetable gardens, she suggests using the flowering nasturtium.

The scoop

If you're trying to get the most out of your yield this year, plant nasturtiums in your garden. It's that simple, according to Riley (@rileyhategan). Head to your local plant store for nasturtiums, then transplant them to your garden once you get home.

Tend to them as usual, but otherwise, sit back and watch them work their magic at keeping unwanted bugs out and bringing desired ones in. You can put one of these companion plants in each garden bed to reap maximum benefits.

Companion planting is a tried and true method for gardeners, tracing back to Indigenous groups in pre-European times. These tribes used companion plants to boost soil quality and crop yield and found they helped deter pests.

How it's helping

Gardening is a very rewarding activity, but it can be frustrating when critters eat your veggies before you do. Companion planting helps you get the most out of your garden without spending extra time or money.

Since many insect killers contain harsh chemicals that can harm you, your family, or your pets, it's helpful to have an alternative. Luckily, the nasturtium is a valuable pest controller.

Nasturtiums will draw harmful insects, like caterpillars and aphids, away from your vegetables. As Riley tells the audience, "It is a wonderful sacrificial plant." As a bonus, it attracts beneficial ones like ladybugs, which can help you have a more successful season.

Plus, the more you get from your garden, the less you buy from the store, which saves money and reduces pollution from mass production and shipping. And less plant waste is always a plus for the planet, too.

As a bonus, gardening offers health benefits like increased physical activity and better mental health.

What everyone's saying

Many home gardeners were excited to learn about this companion planting hack.

"Thanks friend," one user commented. "I'll be planting mine tomorrow! Your yard is TEA!"

"I planted nasturtium last year in my garden bed and I love it!" another said. "It lasted well into the fall too."

Another commenter noted: "They are also edible flowers."

