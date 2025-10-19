Gardener shares simple hack to keep plants watered when on vacation: 'Such a great tip'

Finding someone to water your plants while you're on vacation doesn't have to be a hassle any longer.

TikToker I'm Her (@tbstylezs) has found a way to use everyday glass bottles to keep her plants healthy even when she's not home.

The scoop

To get started, simply find an empty glass bottle. The video shows bottles from avocado oil, liquor, and more.

She used bottles she already had on hand, so she didn't have to buy anything to make this technique work for her.

Fill the bottle up with water, then, leaving the lid off, invert it. Then, push the open side into the plant's soil. The water will slowly absorb into the soil, keeping the plant hydrated even when you aren't there to water it.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is great for your pocketbook, but to reap the benefits, those plants need to be kept hydrated. With food prices rising across the country, growing some of your own food can save quite a bit of money.

Gardening is also good for your physical and mental health. A study out of the University of Colorado, published in The Lancet of Planetary Health, found that gardening raises a person's fiber intake and level of physical activity. People new to gardening also experienced lower stress and anxiety levels after growing their own garden.

Another study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, showed that people who had plots in community gardens were more resilient in the face of challenges and felt more optimistic.

In fact, people who worked in community gardens saw even more benefits than people who kept their own gardens at home or who participated in other outdoor activities. Researchers posited that social connections may be key to reaping some of these benefits.

This hack is also kind to the planet. Reusing those glass bottles rather than throwing them away ensures they stay out of the landfill. These sites are notorious for producing the planet-heating gas methane, which is more potent in warming potential than carbon dioxide.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on TikTok enjoyed this hack.

"Such a great tip!" one exclaimed.

"Wait, I'm seeing this too late, I just threw mine out," another lamented.

"Let me go take mine out the recycling bin," someone else said.

