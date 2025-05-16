Gardener shares clever trick for reusing empty pill bottles: 'That is so cute'

Plant propagation is an easy, fun, and environmentally friendly way to find new homes for your favorite indoor and outdoor plants all over your house. One user on TikTok recently shared a creative way to use old medication bottles.

The scoop

TikToker Sam (@samunhingedeaf) posted a short video showcasing how she uses her empty medication bottles as plant propagators.

She drilled small holes in the pill bottles and used fishing line to hang them on her glass door so they could receive sunlight while staying hydrated.

"That is so cute," one user posted, commenting on how the bottles were propped up with their own little plants and private pots.

How it's helping

Recycling and reusing items is always better than throwing them away, as this not only ensures they don't end up in landfills but also gives them a new purpose beyond what they may have been intended for.

A one-and-done attitude toward some products significantly contributes to consumerist outlooks, which can only make our lives more wasteful. This hack demonstrates how easy it is to find a new use for something and, when done right, how it can save you money by not having to buy new items.

Some states even allow you to earn money for recycling certain products, while organizations encourage you to declutter your home by donating old, unused items instead of throwing them away.

GotSneakers, for example, will send you a free bag to put in your old sneakers and donate them for a check. Big retailers such as Costco, Best Buy, or Staples also have opportunities available to donate your old electronics, depending on your area.

You can even donate old books to sites like GoTextbooks or PaperBackSwap.

It's always good to know you have options, and our TCD Guide can help you navigate how to easily get started on making recycling your new habit to save money and make something new out of something old.

What everyone's saying

Other users found the hack to be not only a fun and sustainable example of recycling but also a great idea that encouraged them to find uses for their own used items at home.

"I was just trying to come up with something to do with the pill bottles for my thyroid hormones. This is brilliant!" one user commented.

