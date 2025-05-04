Resident horrified by unexpected discovery after moving TV stand to do some cleaning: 'This happened in Jumanji'

"No, but like what do I do."

You expect to find many things when you move a piece of furniture to clean behind it — dust bunnies, lost pet toys, or dirt — but the last thing you'd probably expect is to discover a plant growing from your wall.

That's the scenario TikToker Olivia1017 (@oliviaaa1017) found themselves in when they moved their television stand to do some cleaning.

Olivia1017 shared a video detailing the encounter and ended it by showing off the plant growing from the wall. They captioned their video, "No, but like what do I do..planttok plz help."

Some TikTok users replied to their plea jokingly. "This happened in Jumanji lol girl run," one user said.

However, others answered seriously.

"You need to pull it and have an inspection," another user explained. "That could be a sign of water damage..the roots themselves could be damaging as they grow."

Olivia1017 posted a follow-up video thanking everyone for their replies and then showed how they had gone outside to find the opposite side of that wall covered in ivy, which was where the wall plant had come from.

Unfortunately, ivy is a common invasive species that can quickly take over a yard. While invasive plants like this one may seem pretty at first, they can damage the ecosystem of a person's yard as they spread and destroy the biodiversity of an area.

As this TikToker also shows, invasive plants may even begin moving into a home as they spread, which can cause structural damage and cost homeowners heavily when removing the plant and repairing its destruction.

One way to avoid headaches from invading plants is to install a native lawn. Planting a lawn with native plants can not only help prevent the spread of invasive species but also save homeowners time and money on lawn maintenance.

Plus, native plants use less water, which helps save on water bills. Native lawns also attract more pollinators, which benefits everyone as pollinators help protect our food supply.

If you aren't sure where to start with native plants, some of the more common ones include buffalo grass and clover, and even replacing a small part of your lawn can boast significant benefits for homeowners.

In Olivia1017's case, their follow-up video mentioned they had an inspector from the insurance company coming to look at the damage, although one TikToker commented, "You need a goat."

