Officials open investigation after vandals smash protected bird nests: 'They are victims to this disturbing incident'

Authorities are investigating an incident of vandalism in Mission Bay, California, resulting in the destruction of nesting grounds for endangered seabirds.

Voice of San Diego reported the incident took place at Mariner's Point in the protected nesting area for California least terns. According to the San Diego Audubon Society, the vandals destroyed important objects and trampled multiple nests, crushing the eggs inside.

The seabirds are protected under both federal and California state law, and for good reason. Coastal development has drastically reduced their natural habitat and resources.

There are currently only about 4,000 nesting pairs in existence, the Voice reported.

The protected area is meant to allow the least tern to raise their young safely among the sand dunes. Installed fencing keeps the chicks from falling into the water, and numerous clay roof tiles offer shaded shelter as they grow. The vandals tore through the fencing and smashed the tiles.

San Diego Audubon's director of conservation Andrew Meyer suspects the trespassers may have been responding to the society's claim that fireworks at SeaWorld San Diego scared off elegant terns in a nearby area, causing their death.

The society then called for SeaWorld's fireworks permits to be revoked until the end of nesting season. Meyer said, "It certainly makes us wonder if somebody was taking out their opinions of our advocacy on the California least terns."

Police have been made aware of the vandalism and habitat destruction. They are investigating but haven't named any suspects.

Conservation is a critical component in securing a healthy future for our planet. Every species is an important link in the food chain and part of the delicate balance of nature, including humans.

We are dependent upon the Earth for food, water, and air. Protecting the ecosystems and wildlife that sustain our lives ensures a thriving planet for future generations.

San Diego City Council and Environment Committee Chair Joe LaCava told the Voice, "It is troubling that among the many threats to an endangered species like the California least tern, they are victims to this disturbing incident of vandalism at their protected nesting grounds."

LaCava added, "I appreciate the swift reaction of City Rangers, Audubon Society, and our partner agencies to alert the San Diego Police Department and ultimately hold the individuals accountable for their thoughtless acts."

