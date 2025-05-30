Hobbyist makes surprising discovery after putting grandma's old medicine bottles to use: 'I didn't even think about this'

A Redditor has earned praise online for their ingenious reuse of grandma's old, empty medicine bottles.

The scoop

Posting in the r/Warhammer40k subreddit, the original poster shared how they had repurposed used pill bottles to organize the tiny pieces for their Warhammer models.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a photo, the OP showed a row of the familiar orange bottles with white tops, only with unexpected labels taped on. The handwritten labels included descriptions like "weapons," "heads," and "body parts."

"Doctor: 'Take two heads and call me in the morning,'" a commenter joked.

How it's helping

Humor aside, the innovative reuse of grandma's used medicine bottles saved the OP the cost of buying new containers.

While one commenter mentioned that they use tackle boxes to organize their model bits, the OP avoided the time and expense of purchasing a new product. It also prevented those plastic pill bottles from ending up in the landfill.

With global production of plastic having doubled from 2000 to 2019 and projected to triple by 2060, the problem of plastic waste is not going away any time soon.

Plastic waste is not just bad for wildlife and the environment. It impacts human health as well. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, carcinogenic compounds from plastics can leach into tap water, "which may cause developmental, reproductive, neurological, and immune disorders."

While the situation is serious, we can all do our part by avoiding single-use plastic packaging where possible, reusing it when we can, and recycling it where available. To learn more about your plastic recycling options, check out this page.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to commend the OP's creative reuse of grandma's pill bottles.

"I didn't even think about this for the pill bottles I've been collecting," someone said. "Thanks for the idea."

"This is pretty ingenious," another commented.

"This is so useful!" a third commenter exclaimed.

Other Redditors shared additional uses for empty medicine bottles.

"They're great for [organizing] random nails, too," one commenter wrote. "So, yeah, great for sorting."

Finding creative ways to reuse and repurpose single-use packaging and other household items is not just good for the environment; it also can be good for your wallet. For example, selling your old clothes and electronics puts money in your pocket and keeps those items out of the landfill while also reducing demand for new products.

