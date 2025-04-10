Gardener shares clever hack to organize seeds in unexpected containers: 'Very smart'

  • Home Home

by Michelle Rochniak
Photo Credit: iStock

If you're looking for a way to store your seeds and reuse empty pill bottles, this is the solution for you.

The scoop

This Reddit user with a green thumb shared in r/gardening the resourceful way they use pill bottles to store their seeds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted a photo of their collection and said, "My seed storage and a great way to recycle." The picture shows 12 upcycled pill bottles on a shelf. Each bottle has different seed varieties, like broccoli, cherry tomato, and green onion.

How it's helping

As Epic Gardening said, improperly stored seeds won't germinate and grow. Storing your seeds in a cool, dark, dry place will keep them viable for a longer period of time.

Using empty pill bottles to store them offers the added bonus of not having to go out and spend money on containers. It also means you're engaging in the second R of reduce, reuse, recycle; it's important to practice the R's in that order, as recycling is not nearly as helpful as reducing in the first place.

Other tips for seed storage include using a food dehydrator on a very low temperature setting to speed up the seed drying process. Letting your seeds reach room temperature after removing them from storage can decrease their exposure to moisture.

What everyone's saying

Other Reddit users enjoyed seeing this post, and some shared their methods of seed storage as well.

"This… is very smart," said one user.

"That's how I store my seeds, but with a desiccant package in the bottle," added another Redditor.

The next time you find a silica gel packet, make sure you save it to keep your seeds safe and dry.

A third user posted a picture of a seed binder and said, "I made two of these binders, most of them are in little plastic ziplocks or their original paper envelopes inside the brown paper envelopes. it's really satisfying to flip through but kind of annoying to take them off the little brads when i'm getting some out."

This is another great way to store seeds if you have old school supplies lying around your home. A thrift store near you may also have office or craft supplies you can use to spruce up a binder.

x