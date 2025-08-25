Gardener shares clever hack using empty pill bottles: 'Brilliant'

Scrubs & Seeds (@scrubsandseeds) puts the fun in gardening with tips and hacks to make life easier. For this particular trick, hang on to old pill bottles and prepare to be amazed.

The scoop

Set to the tune of "They Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, the TikToker shares how garden people just see things differently.

In a series of slides, the first slide is a photo of an old pill bottle with the caption "What normal people see: An old pill bottle that needs to be thrown away."

The second slide shows that exact same bottle being used as a vase or pot for a cute little plant. The caption reads "What garden people see: A propagation station!"

How it's helping

Using things you would normally toss in the trash — especially single-use plastic — is a phenomenal way to reduce waste and minimize pollution. The less waste that ends up in our landfills, the less toxic gases there are that trap heat in the atmosphere and cause rising temperatures.

Before you throw anything away, reconsider recycling options and whether you can repurpose old packaging and containers. It's a great way to get a second life out of something you already paid for. Why pay for something twice? There are also ways to make money from old clothes and electronics. As they say, one person's trash is another's gold.

Propagation also saves money by using the same plant to create new little plants that can then grow and be propagated themselves. It's all about working with what you've got and maximizing the results. Tiny little vials and containers are great for creating endless supplies of herbs, such as basil.

Besides pill bottles, consider your spice rack for potential new homes for your baby plants. One gardener even showcased how keeping the plastic lid can help make beautiful arrangements in your new tiny vase.

What everyone's saying

The sweet little gardening hack was a fun and inspiring musical treat for all.

"Yep! I do this with all kinds of little jars from seasonings to jam jars," one person commented.

"Brilliant!" another exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.