Expert wows internet with seemingly impossible pickup truck conversion: 'Now that's what I'm talking about'

With a little patience and know-how, you can turn even the most unexpected of spaces into a tiny home.

One person who did just that put the product of their labor up for sale, sparking the dreams of many Redditors dying to live life on the road.

The pickup-truck tiny house features two beds, a sink, a toilet, and a stove, and it has been designed to fit in any full-size truck bed, according to a listing on Tiny House Marketplace.

The structure is made with a reinforced steel frame, and a post on Facebook details that the outside is clad in wood. There is foam insulation in the walls to help keep the space cozy, while an outside deck — which almost looks like the back of an old train carriage — features wrought iron handrails to give it a rustic look.

As of Nov. 25, the "Rocky Mountain Mountaineer" was available to buy for $12,500, making it a snip compared to the cost of a standard home.

Of course, you do have to make some sacrifices to live the tiny-house life, but those changes can also bring benefits.

For example, you wouldn't be able to fit nearly as many possessions in your pickup truck house, so you'd have to get rid of a few things. Thankfully, companies such as Trashie and ThredUp will help to make the process easier and earn you some money in return.

You'll also have to be mindful about what you buy, which stops you from consuming more than you need. This will reduce the number of items you end up sending to landfill when they come to the end of their use.

Landfills are notable producers of methane gas, which is 28 times more potent in planet-warming potential than carbon dioxide, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Limiting what you buy will save you money, too, and you'll also spare your wallet some pain by reducing energy costs and paying no monthly mortgage or rental fees — assuming you fully embrace the lifestyle.

If possible, you could also place your tiny truck cabin in the bed of an electric pickup, which would be cheaper to refuel than a gas-guzzling alternative and would produce no harmful pollution while on the road.

On Reddit, the tiny home generated no shortage of envy.

"Well, I'm jealous," one user said.

"Now that's what I'm talking about," another added.

