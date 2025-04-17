Researchers make concerning discovery about health threat lurking in plain sight in our homes: 'Our goal is not to harm the industry'

To better understand the risks, researchers are analyzing biological samples from construction workers.

A new health concern may be hiding in plain sight — and on your walls. A recent study out of the University of Massachusetts Lowell revealed that commonly used construction paints contain dangerous "forever chemicals," exposing workers and communities to a risk they likely didn't know existed.

What's happening?

As reported by The Boston Globe, researchers at UMass Lowell identified perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, in several paints used on active construction sites.

The discovery was part of a broader study funded by a $600,000 grant from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals widely used for their water- and stain-resistant properties, but they don't break down easily and can build up in the environment and our bodies over time.

"There is no way for anyone to look at a can of paint and say, this one has PFAS, how much of it, or what types," Dhimiter Bello, one of the project leads, told The Boston Globe, explaining that even product safety sheets often leave these ingredients off the label.

To better understand the risks, researchers are analyzing biological samples from construction workers to determine the amount of PFAS accumulating in their systems.

Why is PFAS exposure concerning?

Long-term exposure to PFAS has been linked to serious health issues, including certain cancers, heart disease, hormone disruption, and reproductive issues.

For people who work around these substances daily, the long-term risks can quietly add up.

This isn't the first time these chemicals have been found in everyday products. PFAS have also turned up in dental floss, makeup, and even food wrappers — raising alarms among people who assume these items are safe.

What's being done about PFAS exposure?

The UMass Lowell team is pushing for greater awareness within the construction industry and working with policymakers to improve safety standards.

Its work adds to a growing push for accountability. In 2023, chemical giant 3M agreed to pay $10.3 billion to help clean up PFAS-contaminated water systems.

Everyday people can take steps to reduce their exposure. Opting for PFAS-free cookware, checking personal care labels, and using natural cleaning products can all make a difference.

Efforts to remove PFAS from drinking water through eco-friendly filtration systems are also gaining traction, a response to the kind of contamination that affects entire communities.

As Bello emphasized to The Boston Globe: "Our goal is not to harm the industry or anyone. Our goal is to make those wonderful products safer for the workers and for the general public."

