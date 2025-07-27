Company secures major funding for new facility to combat health threat in wastewater: 'Highlights the growing demand'

Australia-based company The Environmental Group Ltd. recently secured a $1.9 million contract to design and construct a PFAS treatment plant.

The order was placed by an undisclosed client within the recycling industry that recovers materials from landfill waste and converts them into salable products, according to Small Caps, which reported on the contract. The new facility will treat water and soil contaminated with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, according to a press release.

Small Caps noted that this is an important milestone in the commercial deployment of the company's separation technique, which uses foam fractionation technology to remove 99% of PFAS from complex waste streams without the need for chemical pretreatment.

PFAS are human-made chemicals that have been used in products such as nonstick cookware, water-resistant clothing, and firefighting foams since the 1940s. They've been linked to a number of health concerns, including decreased fertility, increased risk of certain cancers, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections.

Although they're known for their persistence in the environment, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals," researchers are developing different methods to eliminate them. For instance, researchers at the University of Illinois found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process. Scientists at the University of Rochester are doing similar work.

"This project highlights the growing demand for effective PFAS solutions and our ability to meet that demand with proven, Australian-engineered technology," EGL CEO Jason Dixon said in a statement. "We're proud to be delivering a plant that will not only improve environmental outcomes but also set a new benchmark for the treatment of contaminated soil and water."

A LinkedIn post from the company added, "This is a key step in our mission to engineer a sustainable future and a strong signal that PFAS compliance is becoming a priority across industries."

