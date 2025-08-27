US judge slams chemical company for dumping dangerous substances into drinking water source for millions of Americans: 'This case is simple'

"The court recognized what communities have known for years."

In a huge win for public health and the environment, a U.S. District Judge has ordered Chemours Chemical Company to immediately suspend the discharge of dangerous "forever chemicals" into the Ohio River from its facility near Parkersburg, West Virginia.

The Ohio River supplies drinking water to approximately five million Americans, making this ruling a critical protection for communities. Judge Joseph R. Goodwin issued the order and the opinion, ruling that the discharge was far exceeding legal limits.

"This case is simple and all too familiar," Judge Goodwin said in his opinion. "Those pollutants endanger the environment, aquatic life and human health. Today, that unlawful, unpermitted discharge stops."

According to West Virginia Watch, Chemours "strongly disagree[d]" with the ruling and plans to appeal, citing how long it would take for the company to become compliant.

"[Chemours'] permit is not a suggestion…its permit protects public health and environmental life while balancing the needs of manufacturing," Judge Goodwin continued. "I cannot weigh the scales of that balance to inflict further harm on the communities that rely on clean water for life and livelihood.

These "forever chemicals," otherwise known as PFAS, pose serious threats to human health and ecosystems. They are extremely persistent and resist breaking down, accumulating in the environment, wildlife, and human bodies. Health risks associated with PFAS exposure are well documented: they include various cancers, immune system suppression, liver and kidney damage, reproductive issues, developmental delays in children, and more.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"This is a victory for public health and the Ohio River," said Autumn Crowe, deputy director of West Virginia Rivers Coalition. "The court recognized what communities have known for years: Chemours has been polluting our water and ignoring its legal obligations."

This court ruling brings a much-needed sense of relief amid an often overwhelming run of pessimistic headlines about climate and environmental health. It demonstrates that legal environmental protections work, especially when people band together to hold polluters accountable and defend our drinking water and ecosystems.

This decision sets an encouraging precedent for stricter enforcement of our environmental protections. "The Clean Water Act protects the public, and I will enforce it," Judge Goodwin wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.