Residents blindsided by disturbing letter about household staple: 'I wouldn't have heard of it any other way'

A community in Colorado was shocked after receiving an announcement about toxic, cancer-causing chemicals in the drinking water.

What's happening?

When Renee Hoffman, a resident of the Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park just outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, received a notice telling her that the park's well water was contaminated with PFAS, "I almost threw it out," she told KUNC, an NPR affiliate. "But I'm glad I opened it because I wouldn't have heard of it any other way."

Now, she and her family have stopped using the water completely as the park and local officials try to find a cost-effective solution to deliver the community safe drinking water.

Why are PFAS concerning?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a group of nearly 15,000 synthetic chemicals used in products like nonstick cookware, water-resistant clothing, fire-fighting foams, and other everyday household products. Sometimes referred to as "forever chemicals," PFAS are notoriously difficult to break down in the environment.

A number of studies have looked at PFAS in water, with startling results. For instance, one group of researchers found that more than 20% of the U.S. population may rely on groundwater with detectable PFAS levels before treatment. Plus, a number of foods, like white rice, coffee, and eggs, also contain concerning levels of PFAS.

Exposure to these chemicals has been linked to a number of long-term health risks, including complications during pregnancy, increased risk of some cancers, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections.

"Based on the latest science, there really is no safe level in drinking water," Zach Schafer, director for policy at the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Water, told KUNC.

What's being done about PFAS?

KUNC reported on the EPA's new drinking water standards, which limit two common PFAS — PFOA and PFOS — to less than 4 parts per trillion. The agency is also requiring all water systems across the U.S. to start monitoring PFAS by 2027, but some states, like Colorado, are ahead of the curve. Colorado offers a free, voluntary testing program, and about two-thirds of the state's water utilities have opted in, according to KUNC. This program has already helped identify 29 PFAS-contaminated water systems.

Though nicknamed "forever chemicals," scientists have recently discovered some innovative ways to help remove PFAS from water. University of Illinois scientists have discovered a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS in a single process. Other researchers, like a team at the University of Rochester, are doing similar work.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry asserts that most people in the U.S. have been exposed to PFAS and have them in their blood, but there are still things you can do to reduce your exposure. You can invest in a water filtration system that is certified to remove these chemicals, for example. You can also buy from brands that do not contain PFAS and avoid nonstick cookware and water- and stain-resistant fabrics.

