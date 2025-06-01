New EV driver sparks buzz with bold first car choice: 'Truly feel like I'm part of a new generation'

EV technology is constantly evolving to make ownership more possible.

An eager young driver posted in the subreddit r/electricvehicles with barely contained glee about their new electric vehicle — their first car ever.

"First car, first EV. Let's go!!" the driver wrote, including a picture of a snazzy, chartreuse-colored car.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Hello, wanted to share my first car. I am 23 and my first ever car is an EV (Peugeot e-208 GT) … Truly feel like I'm part of a new generation."

The Peugeot e-208 GT is a sporty EV hatchback— sadly unavailable in the U.S. — that the BBC's Top Gear described as having a "combination of range, easy personality, and surprising desirability."

As EVs become more and more affordable, they will be more accessible to younger and newer drivers. EV technology is constantly evolving to make ownership more possible.

Fleet World reported that a study about the financial benefits of owning an EV showed that a person who opts to purchase one can save around $8,000.

Recurrent Auto explains that even people on fixed budgets can benefit from owning an EV, because of the low maintenance costs of the cars, plus the fluctuation of gas prices.

Of course, switching to energy-efficient vehicles and appliances means less air pollution, which is healthier for all people.

These savings and positive environmental impacts can be increased by using solar power at home to charge an EV.

Going solar is also getting easier with companies like EnergySage, which helps consumers make the best choices for their lifestyles and homes by offering easy, free quotes from vetted installers.

The OP was met with equal enthusiasm for the new car.

One commenter celebrated how many new drivers might never own a gas-guzzling car, writing, "It's cool to think that many young people — including my own kid — will never own an ICE [internal combustion engine] car, and congratulations!"

"Cool color!" said another.

Another wrote about their own switch to EVs, saying, "I say this as an American who owns a Chevy Equinox EV. I have worked on my ICE cars for decades, and when I look under the hood of my Equinox, I think my life will be better now!"

