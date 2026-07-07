Pennsylvania thrifter loves middle-of-nowhere shops and reveals the sections she never skips

"If you think I'm kidding, that's an Amish horse and buggy."

If you've ever left a thrift store wondering whether you missed the best aisle, one content creator's latest shopping trip offered a useful cheat sheet.

A TikTok video followed Jenn (@endlessly.inspired) through a remote thrift store in Amish country as she shared the departments she checks first for practical, low-cost finds.

What's happening?

Rather than simply showing off secondhand finds, the clip also works as a quick guide to spotting items that can be useful in everyday life. It was shot at Big Valley Thrift and Gift Shop in Belleville, Pennsylvania.

To underline how out of the way the store is, Jenn showed an interesting mode of transportation parked nearby.

"If you think I'm kidding, that's an Amish horse and buggy," she said.

She highlighted several pieces by imagining new uses for them, including small chairs that could act as plant stands, a planter that could store bathroom items or kitchen oils, and a vintage ironing board she said could make a beautiful sofa or console table.

Her biggest tips, though, focused on entire sections of the store.

One department she now makes a point to visit is crafts.

"I've also started scouring the craft section every time I'm at a thrift store," she said, calling out ribbon as well as jewelry boxes and pouches as inexpensive finds.

She then pointed viewers to two other must-see areas, saying, "Another section you should never skip at the thrift store is party supplies," and later adding, "Never, ever skip the glassware section of a thrift store."

Viewers were impressed with the store's selection.

"Great thrift shop in Amish country," one commenter stated.

Why does it matter?

Thrifting can help stretch a budget. Instead of paying full retail price for party decor, candles, storage containers, dishes, or home accents, shoppers can often find similar items for a fraction of the cost.

It can help people replace older household items, too. In the video, Jenn said a previous visit led her to eight glasses that perfectly matched an older Crate and Barrel set she already owned.

Beyond the savings, buying used helps keep perfectly usable goods in circulation longer and can reduce unnecessary waste. Especially in the crafts and party sections, it was clear that it would be hard to pinpoint which items to buy.

Thrifting can help make sure that such purchases don't go to waste.

What can I do?

The video suggests shopping by category, not just on impulse.

Useful sections can include glassware, party supplies, craft supplies, dinnerware and china, as well as tins and cigar boxes.

The broader takeaway is to think about how items can be reused. A cigar box can hide remotes, a decorative tin can keep small personal items organized, and a planter can become countertop storage.

There's also something to finding a hidden gem in an unlikely place.

"Out of the way thrift stores in the middle of nowhere are my absolute favorite," Jenn wrote.

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