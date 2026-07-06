New York thrift trip turns up a rare vintage Coach bag, loafers, and a linen blouse

"Might fly to America just to go thrifting … you guys seem to have the most incredible stuff."

A TikTok thrift outing in New York City not only resulted in finds that secondhand shoppers often hope for, but also in a mystery celebrity sighting.

What happened?

"I took a trek down to Island Thrift today because I love coming here and I haven't been in a while," TikToker Amber Yackzan (@amberyackzan) explains. "I felt the calling this morning. See what I can find."

One of the first good finds was a pair of loafers that happened to fit.

Yackzan says: "Gorgeous loafers. Oh my. And they're my size. I will be getting these."

The standout find, though, was a brown leather Coach bag.

"Love this vintage brown leather Coach bag," she says. "I mean, haven't found a brown leather Coach bag in a really long time. They are quite rare."

Mid-video, Yackzan also reveals she'd spotted her all-time favorite Peloton instructor in the store. She declined to identify just who, but her excitement was on full display.

In the final "baby haul," the creator displays loafers, a linen blouse, flower-shaped sugar jars, and the vintage bag.

"I'm actually super stoked about those and the Coach bag," Yackzan declares.

Why does it matter?

A quality linen blouse or leather loafers can be expensive when bought new, while thrift stores often offer similar items at deep discounts.

Rare or vintage pieces, such as an older Coach bag, can be difficult to find in traditional stores and may hold their value over time. That treasure-hunt element is a big reason thrifting continues to grow in popularity.

Beyond saving money, shopping secondhand can help reduce waste. Buying used extends the life of clothing and household goods, keeping more items out of landfills and reducing demand for newly manufactured products.

What are people saying?

Everyone wanted to know who exactly the Peloton instructor was, including the potential candidates.

"Omg was it me," instructor Jess King asked from her account. Yackzan didn't publicly confirm or deny.

Other commenters were impressed by the finds.

"Might fly to America just to go thrifting lol, you guys seem to have the most incredible stuff," a viewer remarked.

"The luck you have with coach bags," an envious user wrote in a widely held sentiment.

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